Kieran Hayler - who split with Katie Price earlier this year was so keen to get his huge inking of her removed from his leg that he went on MTV's 'Just Tattoo Of Us'.
Kieran Hayler has his tattoo of Katie Price covered up with an enormous ship.
The 31-year-old ex-stripper - who split with the 40-year-old former glamour model earlier this year - was so keen to get his huge inking of his estranged wife in her underwear removed from his leg, that he decided to let a friend chose a new design for him on TV show 'Just the Tattoo of Us'.
The MTV show puts relationships to the test by asking pairs of friends, family members and couples to design outrageous tattoos for each other without the other's knowledge.
Kieran's friend chose a large dark picture of a boat to replace the image of Katie and the star was delighted with the ''impressive'' new ink and felt it was appropriate because ''that ship has sailed'' when it comes to his relationship with the 'Loose Women' panellist, with whom he has children Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny.
As well as his leg tattoo, Kieran - who is now dating Michelle Penticost - has also had the two intertwined Ks he had inked on his finger, to signify his wedding ring, removed.
A source said previously: ''Kieran is looking into getting the wedding tattoo lasered off. He doesn't see the point in keeping it and wants to get rid of it.
''It's just a daily reminder of his marriage, which is now over. He wants the whole thing removed and is booking in sessions for it to get lasered off.''
Although the pair have remained relatively tight-lipped on their split, it's believed the whole thing has been documented on Katie's reality TV show 'My Crazy Life'.
A source previously said: ''Katie told Kieran she wanted to have the break-up on camera. He didn't like it at first, but she gave him no choice.
