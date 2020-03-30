Kieran Hayler has revealed his and Katie Price's divorce will be finalised in a matter of weeks.

The 33-year-old former stripper got engaged to Michelle Pentecost in the Maldives earlier this month, after just over a year of dating.

And Kieran - who lives with his fiancee and his kids with Katie, son Jett, six, and five-year-old daughter Bunny - has revealed they won't have ''much longer'' to wait before they tie the knot, as his legal separation from the 41-year-old former glamour model should be completed in the next few months.

Kieran told new! magazine: ''I have to wait for the divorce to come through, which could still take up to 16 weeks.

''But the paperwork's in, so hopefully it won't be much longer.''

Kieran and Katie got married in 2013, and split in 2018, after she allegedly caught him in bed with their nanny at the home they shared in West Sussex.

Katie, who had expected the divorce to go through a lot sooner, recently praised Kieran for making their split as ''amicable'' as possible, and wished him a ''happy future'' with Michelle.

Writing on her Instagram Story in February, she said: ''Finally me and Kieran will be divorved in next few days and how amicable it has been and respect he is the first man not wanting anything from our divorce and wish him a happy future with Michell and now I'm free and will never give up that happy fairytale ending of one day getting married and having my family unit I desire (sic)''

Although she wished the new couple all the best, Katie was previously banned from contacting Michelle for five years, after she pleaded guilty to using abusive and threatening behaviour towards Kieran's new flame outside a primary school in Shipley, West Sussex, in September.

Katie - who was also fined £415 - had been accused of shouting a ''tirade of abuse'' at her estranged husband Kieran's new partner in the school playground with the intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress Michelle.

Prosecutor Paul Edwards told the court that during the row, Katie swore multiple times at both Michelle and her friend Andrea Quigley.

Katie's solicitor Paul Macauley stated that the outburst was because of his client's recent discovery that Michelle had started dating her former partner.

Upon leaving the court, Katie took time to speak to the assembled media, and said: ''I did swear but the rest is just exaggerated nonsense. It was a one-off incident.''

When asked if she was sorry, she replied: ''No I'm not, because I didn't do anything that bad.''

Katie also has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with second husband Peter Andre and 17-year-old Harvey with ex-partner Dwight Yorke.

The star has had three husbands, starting with martial artist Alex Reid - who she divorced in 2012, after just two years of marriage.

Katie was briefly engaged to personal trainer Kris Boyson in July 2019, but they split a month later.