Kieran Hayler has a ''sort of friendship'' with Katie Price.

The 32-year-old former stripper insisted any animosity between himself and his estranged wife is now over and they are doing their best to get along for the sake of their two children, Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny.

Discussing co-parenting with Katie, he said: ''It's not difficult. There's a sort of friendship there now, believe it or not.

''I have the kids a lot because she's quite busy.

''I never lean on her because I'm always there...

''[It hasn't always been amicable] but it gets to the point where you just have to do what's best for your children.

''We've been to mediators, which helped a lot, especially when it comes to planning holidays and specific times with the kids.

''It gives us stability when it's written down and agreed.

''And look, things aren't horrible when we see each other. Considering the animosity in the past, it's been OK.

''We did Jett's first haircut together, we do all medical stuff and school decisions together. It's all split equally.''

Kieran is now happy in a relationship with Michelle Pentecost and though he was unfaithful in his marriage to Katie, he insists he would never cheat on his new partner.

He told the new issue of new! magazine: ''I think everything happens for a reason, in Kate's life and in mine.

''Cheating on anyone is horrible, but there must have been reasons why I did it.

''There's not a chance in hell I would ever cheat on Michelle. My journey through life has left me happy at this moment.

''I'm happy with Michelle, I'm happy with my children and my journey hasn't stopped yet.

''Katie's the mother of my kids and I'll never wish ill on her.

''Some people just aren't meant to be together but we will always co-parent our children the best way we can.''