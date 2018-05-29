Kieran Hayler has moved out of the family home he shared with Katie Price.

The couple went their separate ways in August 2017 after Kieran admitted having a year-long affair with their childrens' nanny and now Katie has confirmed that her husband isn't living with her anymore.

Sharing a picture of a cake Kieran's mother Wendy made for Katie's son Harvey, she wrote on Instagram: ''Thankyou @wendyhayler04 for Harvey's birthday cake you made it's amazing and thanks kieran for dropping it off (sic)''

Katie later took to social media to thank everyone for attending the 16th birthday bash for her son, who she has with footballer Dwight Yorke.

She wrote on the photo sharing site: ''Thanks to everyone for Harvey's birthday wishes. He really enjoyed his surprise birthday party with all of our close friends and family!''

The 40-year-old television personality also posted a sweet tribute to her eldest child, adding in a separate post: ''Nobody brings me happiness like you do. Happy birthday Harvey (sic)''

The news comes after it was revealed that Katie has filmed her split from Kieran for her reality TV show, 'My Crazy Life'.

A source said: ''Katie told Kieran she wanted to have the break-up on camera. He didn't like it at first, but she gave him no choice. She brought the camera crew in and told Kieran it was over when in front of a camera crew in their home and that she was adamant she wanted a divorce. Kieran has been filming on his own with the kids in the aftermath of the split.''

And after a tough year, Katie is looking forward to making a ''fresh start'' of it this year.

She added: ''Amongst so many other exciting things. 2017 has also been challenging in many ways and we are happy to be supporting @britishlungfoundation to create awareness for IPF and my mums condition. So grateful for the lessons and the people around me. I will be entering the new year for a fresh start and a happy 2018, can't wait for you all to see what's in store, What are your highlights ?? Wishing you all a happy new year KP (sic)''