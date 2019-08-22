Kieran Culkin has responded to the sexual abuse allegations made against Michael Jackson in the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary and said he can't be helpful to either side.
Kieran, 36, and his older brother Macaulay, 38, were close friends of Michael when they were younger but Kieran says nothing he could say about the late King of Pop will help either his alleged victims or those defending Michael.
He told The Guardian newspaper: ''The only thing I can say is that I can't really say anything and the reason for that is I can't be helpful to anyone. To me, it seems like there's two sides to this thing and because I can't be helpful on one side or the other, anything I say and anything that gets put out in print could only hurt somebody and there's already a lot of really hurt feelings. There are already a lot of people who are in a difficult position and if I contribute in any way, it's just going to hurt someone because I can't actually help.''
Wade Robson has alleged that he was sexually abused by Michael from the age of seven until 14, while James Safechuck claimed he was a victim from the age of 10 until he hit puberty and the Jackson estate has denied all allegations made against the singer.
Michael previously revealed he slept in the same bed as Kieran and Macaulay during sleepovers at his Neverland ranch.
In Martin Bashir's 2003 interview with Jackson, the late singer said: ''I slept in a bed with many children. I slept in a bed with all of them when Macaulay Culkin was little. Kieran Culkin would sleep on this side, Macaulay Culkin was on this side. We all would just jam in the bed.''
And Macaulay has previously denied that Michael acted inappropriately with him.
He said: ''It's almost easy to try say it was 'weird' or whatever, but it wasn't, because it made sense. It's one of my friendships that people question, only because of the fact that he was the most famous person in the world.''
