Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton have welcomed their first child.

Jazz took to Instagram to reveal that she gave birth to a baby girl named Kinsey Sioux on Friday (13.09.19) and she gushed that she and Kieran, 36, have ''never felt more complete''.

She wrote: ''And just like that our little Kinsey Sioux ('Zissou') is home. After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th. Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th.''

Jazz shared a picture of herself cradling the baby and added: ''This is me 4 days postpartum - I live in sexy surgical mesh underwear that's keeping a world of pain in check, my boobs are engorged, I burst blood vessels In my face from pushing, my big pregnant belly that I loved so much deflated to a mere paunch but it's all so worth it. I've never been more in love and we've never felt more complete (sic).''

Kieran - who previously dated his 'Paper Man' co-star Emma Stone between 2009 and 2011 - met Jazz at a bar in New York in 2013 when she was with another man and as soon as she said he wasn't her boyfriend, Kieran made his move.

He recalled: ''I asked if he was her boyfriend and when she said no, I asked if I could be her boyfriend. We've been together ever since.

''When someone is as beautiful as my wife, you just want to be close to that.''

Kieran is the first of his siblings, Macaulay, 39, Rory, 29, Quinn, 34, Christian, 32 and Shane, 43, to start a family.

Their sister Dakota Culkin tragically died in 2008 at the age of 29.