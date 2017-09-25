Kiefer Sutherland wants to continue his music career after the ''amazing experience'' he had touring Europe in June.

The 50-year-old actor released his debut album 'Down A Hole' in 2016 and performed tracks to fans across Europe earlier this year, and has said the positive reaction from the audience has made him want to continue juggling his newfound music career with his Hollywood one.

He said: ''This year was the first time I was able to tour Europe and the UK and they loved it - it was an amazing experience and I can't wait to get back.

''Mostly people probably don't even know that I do music. I know that the people who showed up originally to see the show were the people who knew me as an actor and I'm grateful for the fact that anyone showed up.

''It's our job as a band to present the music in a way that will make you want to listen to it. And we seem to be doing that alright I think.''

And the '24' star believes his songs are ''another way'' for him to tell a story in a ''very different fashion'', and has said he finds touring ''really exciting'' as he gets to be in a different place every night.

He added to The Evening Standard newspaper: ''The songs I perform are stories, there's a beginning, middle and end to the songs.

''It's another way for me to tell a story in a very different fashion. I love the band that I play with - some people like going on the road and some people don't, but I love it. I find it really exciting. I love the idea of being in a different town every night.''

As part of his shows in the UK, the 'Designated Survivor' star played a set at the famous Glastonbury festival, something which he described as one of the ''greatest honours'' of his life.

He said at the time: ''It's such an honour to have been invited, I can't even begin to say. This isn't just a British institution, it's a worldwide institution. This is one of the great festivals of the world, so to have been asked to play here is a little frightening, but also one of the greatest honours of my life. It's an afternoon that I won't forget. There's an energy here that's very special. I've never seen that at any other festival ... this festival has left a greater impression [on me] than any other before.''