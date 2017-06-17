Kiefer Sutherland spends a lot of time contemplating what his tombstone will be like when he dies.

The 'Lost Boys' actor has given much thought to which song he'd like played at his funeral, but he would definitely pick a Bruce Springsteen track because The Boss' music ''encapsulates'' his life.

Asked what his funeral song would be, he told NME magazine: ''Oh I haven't thought about that I spend most of my time thinking about the tombstone - I haven't considered the song. Maybe Bruce Springsteen, 'Born To Run' or Racing In The Street'.I think those songs would have encapsulated, on some level, my life.''

As for what the first song he fell in love with was, it was Sir Elton John's classic hit, 'Your Song, which he heard via his brother.

Speaking about his love for the track, Kiefer said: ''I had a brother named Tom. He was seven years old than I was, so I ended up wanting to be him and do everything like him; I was the first kid in second grade that was an Aerosmith fan.

''But the first song that I really fell in love with? It would have to be Elton John, 'Your Song'. I just love the melody and I thought he sang it so beautifully.''

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old star, who does more singing than acting nowadays, is playing Glastonbury's Field of Avalon stage.

He is on the same bill as Busted, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Birdy and Scouting for Girls, who will perform at the iconic festival held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England between June 21 and 25.

A poster of the line-up was posted on the official Glastonbury Twitter account on Friday morning (21.04.17), along with the caption: ''The @FieldofAvalon line-up for #Glastonbury2017 has just been announced - and it's a cracker! (sic)''

The Canadian hunk released his only album 'Down In A Hole' in 2016.