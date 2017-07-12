Kiefer Sutherland has had a secret girlfriend for three years.

The former '24' actor has reportedly been dating actress Cindy Vela ''under the radar'' for a long time but they have been able to keep their romance under wraps.

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the 'It's Gawd' actress has recently joined Kiefer and his band on their European tour and they are now living together.

Cindy shared a number of photos on Instagram while sightseeing on the tour which were taken by Kiefer, and as well as picnicking in Paris, one of the pair's highlights was seeing Jeff Lynne's ELO in Glasgow, Scotland.

She captioned a picture from the gig: ''Best show we ever saw: @jefflynneselo in Glasgow.. The songs were amazing. xo, Kiefer and Cindy (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kiefer, 50, previously praised Julia Roberts for having the ''courage'' to call off their wedding in 1991.

The 'Designated Survivor' actor - who began dating the 'Pretty Woman' star in 1990 after meeting on the set of 'Flatliners' and got engaged in August of the same year - said: ''I think she was being realistic for herself. I think that's much better ... This wedding that was supposed to be something between the two of us became something so big. Then, in the middle of that, I think she had the courage ... it wasn't what she wanted to do, in the end I think it took a lot of courage, even amongst all of that other stuff, to be able to say, 'I can't do this.' ''

Kiefer went on to marry Elizabeth Winn in 1996 but he filed for divorce in 2004.

He also has daughter Sarah from his first marriage to Camelia Kath, who he was wed to from 1987 until 1990.