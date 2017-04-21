Kiefer Sutherland is playing Glastonbury's Field of Avalon stage.

The 'Lost Boys' actor and country musician joins the bill along with Busted, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Birdy and Scouting For Girls, who will perform at the iconic festival held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England between June 21 and 25.

A poster of the line-up was posted on the official Glastonbury Twitter account on Friday morning (21.04.17), along with the caption: ''The @FieldofAvalon line-up for #Glastonbury2017 has just been announced - and it's a cracker! (sic)''

The 50-year-old Canadian star released his only album 'Down In A Hole' in 2016.

Meanwhile, the event's organiser Emily Eavis recently teased there will be several ''secret sets'' this year.

There are plans to celebrate 10 years of The Park stage, which has seen the likes of Guy Garvey, Ryan Adams and Rag 'n' Bone Man perform on in the past, with special and extremely confidential performances planned.

Emily - who manages the acts playing with her father Michael Eavis - spilled: ''It's 10 years of The Park, so there's gonna be some stuff out there. I guess there's a few artists who come and get a feel for it, who are going to try and doing something a bit off the beaten track. There will be a couple of those appearances, but I can't give too much away on that side.''

With rumours still swirling about who could be set to perform this year, Emily insisted that many of them are ''ludicrous'' and suggested they still haven't decided on who could bet set to storm the stage.

Pressed for who could be set to surprise festival-goers, she said: ''Well, it could be anyone, couldn't it? The rumours are ridiculous here. I think it's something to do with all being fenced in and away, away from the outside world for five days. So anything's possible.

''Any ideas about what's happening in the outside world are so ludicrous and so all these rumours circulate. I don't know what they could be this year, who knows?''

Headlining are Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Radiohead.

They'll be joined by Katy Perry, Stormzy, Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb, The xx, Royal Blood, Biffy Clyro, The National, Chic, Major Lazer, Lorde, The Jacksons, The Flaming Lips, Emeli Sande, Halsey, George Ezra and Kaiser Chiefs and many more.