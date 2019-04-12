Kiefer Sutherland always has ''a cigarette and whisky'' after his shows to relax.

The former '24' actor and county musician - who played Glastonbury in 2017 - used to suffer from severe anxiety performing on stage, so much so that the crowd would notice his hands ''banging on the pickup'' on his guitar and ''laugh'', which ''p****d'' him off.

Appearing on 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Radio Show' on Virgin with Sky on Friday morning (12.04.19), he said: ''I fell in love with touring and played 400 shows over the last five years.

''My hand kept banging on the pickup because I was so nervous. People started laughing it was so bad and it p****d me off so I booked a show the following night to get over it.''

Kiefer soon got over his fears and now he always make sure to indulge in his post-gig ritual, he said: ''After a gig. I go straight for a cigarette and a whisky.''

The 'Lost Boys' star also admitted he had preferred to keep his private life out of the spotlight, but telling tales on stage has become a ''comfortable'' thing for him to do and he no longer gets ''defensive'' when asked about personal things.

He said: ''We played a show in Michigan and it was the first that wasn't in a dirty bar, the audience was seated like a theatre, and so I felt comfortable telling the stories behind the songs.

''Once that dialogue started the show completely changed.

''Here I was telling stories about my own life, something I protected over 30 years. Now I've given up on being defensive.

''Any bridges you can build to make people realise they have a lot in common, that's a successful night.''

The 52-year-old star was joined on the radio show by 'Game of Thrones' star Lena Headey - who plays Cersei Lannister on the popular HBO fantasy series, which will end after eight seasons this year - and both agreed how ''emotional'' it is when a long-running show comes to an end.

Kiefer - who played Counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer on '24' for 13 years, between 2001 and 2014 - admitted: ''I was so excited when '24' was done, the relief of knowing you're going to get a break.

''But then the last day, the last hour of that show I got really emotional thinking, 'I'm not going to see these people every morning.'

''I couldn't look the camera operator in the eye because I was going to start crying.''