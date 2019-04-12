Kiefer Sutherland has revealed he always has a smoke and drinks whisky after he's been on stage to relax.
Kiefer Sutherland always has ''a cigarette and whisky'' after his shows to relax.
The former '24' actor and county musician - who played Glastonbury in 2017 - used to suffer from severe anxiety performing on stage, so much so that the crowd would notice his hands ''banging on the pickup'' on his guitar and ''laugh'', which ''p****d'' him off.
Appearing on 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Radio Show' on Virgin with Sky on Friday morning (12.04.19), he said: ''I fell in love with touring and played 400 shows over the last five years.
''My hand kept banging on the pickup because I was so nervous. People started laughing it was so bad and it p****d me off so I booked a show the following night to get over it.''
Kiefer soon got over his fears and now he always make sure to indulge in his post-gig ritual, he said: ''After a gig. I go straight for a cigarette and a whisky.''
The 'Lost Boys' star also admitted he had preferred to keep his private life out of the spotlight, but telling tales on stage has become a ''comfortable'' thing for him to do and he no longer gets ''defensive'' when asked about personal things.
He said: ''We played a show in Michigan and it was the first that wasn't in a dirty bar, the audience was seated like a theatre, and so I felt comfortable telling the stories behind the songs.
''Once that dialogue started the show completely changed.
''Here I was telling stories about my own life, something I protected over 30 years. Now I've given up on being defensive.
''Any bridges you can build to make people realise they have a lot in common, that's a successful night.''
The 52-year-old star was joined on the radio show by 'Game of Thrones' star Lena Headey - who plays Cersei Lannister on the popular HBO fantasy series, which will end after eight seasons this year - and both agreed how ''emotional'' it is when a long-running show comes to an end.
Kiefer - who played Counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer on '24' for 13 years, between 2001 and 2014 - admitted: ''I was so excited when '24' was done, the relief of knowing you're going to get a break.
''But then the last day, the last hour of that show I got really emotional thinking, 'I'm not going to see these people every morning.'
''I couldn't look the camera operator in the eye because I was going to start crying.''
