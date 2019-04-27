Kiefer Sutherland hadn't been home in ''almost three years'' due to his touring schedule.

The 52-year-old actor-and-musician admits that between playing concerts with his band and shooting his hit ABC show 'Designated Survivor' he just didn't have any time to stay at his Los Angeles home for years.

The '24' star revealed that one of the tracks on his new album 'Reckless and Me' was inspired by the nostalgia he felt when he came home and saw the first photo of his 31-year-old daughter Sarah - who he has with Camelia Kath - which had been taken moments after her birth.

Speaking on Jessie Ware's 'Table Manners' podcast, he said: ''I have a home in Los Angeles, California, but I haven't been home for almost three years [because of] a combination of things. I shoot a television show called 'Designated Survivor' and we shoot that in Toronto and then we would tour the second it was finished to the second it started.

''So there's a track on the record called 'Song for a Daughter' and it's the last track and I was kind of walking around my kitchen trying to remember where I'd put the pots and the dishes and everything else.

''My daughter's 31 now and I stumbled across the very first picture of her ever and I had handed her to the nurse who swaddled her up and handed her back to me. So that was the first picture I saw and I got quite emotional because I hadn't seen it in a while but it kind of came about because I just hadn't been home for so long and I just got very nostalgic about everything that was there.''

Kiefer's second studio LP 'Reckless and Me' has just been released and he has unveiled a new video for his single 'Something You Love', which was shot in Downtown LA and directed by Tom Kirk and produced by Rowan Glenn.

The Hollywood icon's touring schedule shows no sign of slowing down as he is heading out on the road across the UK and Ireland this summer on 'Reckless & Me Tour'.

Kiefer Sutherland's 'Reckless & Me Tour' dates:

Sunday 21st July, Gateshead, SummerTyne Festival

Monday 22nd July - Bristol, River Town Festival

Tuesday 23rd July - Brighton, Concorde 2

Thursday 25th July - Bury St Edmunds, Apex

Saturday 3rd August - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Sunday 4th August - Wickham, Wickham Festival

Tuesday 6th August - Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

Wednesday 7th August - Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

Thursday 8th August - York, Barbican

Friday 9th August - Belfast, Farmers Bash Festival

Tuesday 15th October - Cardiff, Tramshed

Wednesday 16th October - Glasgow, Old Fruit Market

Thursday 17th October - Dublin, Academy

Monday 19th October - Hull, Asylum

Sunday 20th October - Manchester, O2 Ritz

Monday 21st October - Birmingham, O2 Institute

Tuesday 22nd October- London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire