Kiefer Sutherland admitted he would have liked to have been like the late David Bowie.
The actor-turned-country singer admires the fact the 'Aladdin Sane' hitmaker - who died of cancer in 2016 - was the ''full package'' and always envied his ''confidence''.
Asked which musician he'd like to have been, he said: ''David Bowie - easy.
''He had such grace and there was a confidence in what he was saying that I've always envied. It was the full package.''
The 'Designated Survivor' actor is a fan of Tom Petty, but the late star's music always reminds him of one of his teenage crushes.
He told MOJO magazine: ''One of the great powers of music is the way it can transport you to specific times in your life, and Tom Petty's 'Damn The Torpedoes' will always remind me of a babysitter I had a crush on when I was 13.''
The 52-year-old actor also confessed to an embarrassing musical moment following a successful date.
He said: ''One of the Saturday nights that went well I ended up with a girl I really liked.
''Next morning I said, 'This is our song' and played The Commodores, 'Easy'
''I didn't realise until I started singing the lyrics to her that it was Lionel Richie's divorce song.
''A better bet would be Natalie Merchant, 'Tiger Lily', or T. Red 'Electric Warrior'. Other than 'Get It On', it's a really mellow record.''
Kiefer likes to sing in the shower because the conditions allow him to tackle tracks he couldn't normally attempt.
He said: ''I sing stuff that's normally too high for my range, because the steam allows my voice to go two or three notes higher. I'll even try the Bee Gees in the shower!''
