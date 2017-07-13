Kid Rock is running for US Senate.

The 46-year-old musician - who is a dedicated supporter of US President Donald Trump - has revealed his plans to turn to politics.

He shared a mocked up picture of a campaign sign on Twitter which said ''Kid Rock For US Senate'' and wrote: ''I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real... kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES.

''Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future - Kid Rock.''

The website features a number of signs with different slogans, including ''Welcome To The party'', ''Born Free'', ''Party To The People'', ''I'll Rock The Party'', and ''You Never Met A Politician Quite Like Me''.

Supporters can also buy branded merchandise for Kid Rock's 2018 run on the site and sign up for email updates.

However, Kid - whose real name is Robert James Ritchie - has not yet filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), so his bid is not official.

Kid Rock is not the only star who is interested in a political career and DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON recently revealed he is considering a run for US President in 2020.

He wrote on Instagram: ''The idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring.''

And he added: ''A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.' I didn't want to be flippant - 'We'll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!'''

''I think that it's a real possibility.''