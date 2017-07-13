Kid Rock has revealed his plan to run for US Senate.
Kid Rock is running for US Senate.
The 46-year-old musician - who is a dedicated supporter of US President Donald Trump - has revealed his plans to turn to politics.
He shared a mocked up picture of a campaign sign on Twitter which said ''Kid Rock For US Senate'' and wrote: ''I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real... kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES.
''Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future - Kid Rock.''
The website features a number of signs with different slogans, including ''Welcome To The party'', ''Born Free'', ''Party To The People'', ''I'll Rock The Party'', and ''You Never Met A Politician Quite Like Me''.
Supporters can also buy branded merchandise for Kid Rock's 2018 run on the site and sign up for email updates.
However, Kid - whose real name is Robert James Ritchie - has not yet filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), so his bid is not official.
Kid Rock is not the only star who is interested in a political career and DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON recently revealed he is considering a run for US President in 2020.
He wrote on Instagram: ''The idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring.''
And he added: ''A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.' I didn't want to be flippant - 'We'll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!'''
''I think that it's a real possibility.''
The director is thought to have written a script on the Manson family murders
Reports have suggested the hitmaker is in "secret discussions" abut next year's prestigious show
Stranger Things Is Back And Looking Better Than Ever
The Horrors once had a girl dressed as a cat sitting in a crate on their rider.
Christopher Nolan's World War II epic forced the actors into the 1940s soldiers' shoes.
Coldplay dedicated a song to a dead fan at their Dublin concert on Saturday (08.07.17).
As scary as it sounds, I was actually looking forward to seeing the new David...
I've always kind of suspected Bill Murray was a cartoon on the inside, and "Osmosis...
"Joe Dirt" was obviously written by people who owe their careers to sketch comedy. This...
A pair of robust performances from Laurence Fishburne and Derek Luke (the Antwone Fisher of...