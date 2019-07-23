Kid Cudi will release his first solo album in four years next year.

The 35-year-old rapper will drop 'Entergalactic', his first solo LP since 2016's 'Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin', in 2020 and he has revealed that he will also executive produce, star, write and soundtrack an animated Netflix series based on the forthcoming album.

Cudi tweeted: ''Im just gettin started!! Entergalactic' coming next year. Entergalactic will be something you've never experienced. I promise it'll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but itll be here before u know it!''

'Black-ish' creator Kenya Barris has brought the project to Netflix and it will showcase music from Cudi's album, which follows a young man on his journey to discover love.

It's a busy time for Cudi, who has also been cast in the 'Bill & Ted' reboot.

The rapper - who has sold more than 16 million records as a solo artist - is set to star alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the much-anticipated reboot movie, which is slated for release in 2020.

Cudi's casting has already been officially confirmed, although his role has not yet been publicly revealed.

In an exchange on Twitter, Alex - who plays the part of Bill S. Preston, Esq in the comedy series - wrote: ''@KidCudi dude. It's been over five years since you and I talked about you being part of this movie. Thanks for your patience :) (sic)''

And Cudi replied: ''Alex!!! Man i remember like it was yesterday! Life is wild!! Cant wait to reunite and see u dude!! Big hug for ya (sic)''