Kid Cudi is set to go on tour this year.

The 33-year-old musician - whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi - has announced he will be embarking on a new tour titled 'Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' later this year, to support his album of the same name, and the news was announced on his website Kidcudi.com.

The 'Day 'N' Nite' hitmaker's concerts will see him take to the stage at 27 different venues across America for two months.

The 'Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin' tour will kick off on September 30 this year in Philadelphia, and will come to a close in Seattle on November 22 after the rapper wows crowds at popular destinations including his hometown of Cleveland, as well as New York, Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The upcoming gigs come shortly after the artist was checked into rehab at the end of last year for ''depression and suicidal urges'' because he felt he was a ''damaged human'', who struggles to leave the house on a daily basis or trust anyone because of his anxiety.

Speaking previously about his decision to enter into a facility, he said: ''Its been difficult for me to find the words to what Im about to share with you because I feel ashamed. Ashamed to be a leader and hero to so many while admitting I've been living a lie. It took me a while to get to this place of commitment, but it is something I have to do for myself, my family, my best friend/daughter and all of you, my fans.

''Yesterday I checked myself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges.

''I am not at peace. I haven't been since you've known me. If I didn't come here, I wouldve done something to myself. I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life.''

However, Kid Cudi has since graced the stage to perform at a few festivals over the past few months, and he has even been spotted with fellow rapper Kanye West, which has set tongues wagging the pair could be collaborating on a new track.

Kid Cudi's 'Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' Tour Dates are as follows;

Sept. 30: Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 1: Boston, MA at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Oct. 3: Wallingford, VT at Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 4: Toronto, ON - at Rebel

Oct. 6: New York, NY at Central Park Summerstage

Oct. 7: Cleveland, OH at Wolstein Center

Oct. 8: Washington, DC at Echostage

Oct. 11: Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct. 12: Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 14: Orlando, FLat Hard Rock Live Orlando

Oct. 15: Miami, FL at James L Knight Center

Oct. 17: New Orleans, LA at Mardi Gras World

Oct. 19: Houston, TX at Revention Music Centre

Oct. 22: Dallas, TX at The Bomb Factory

Oct. 28: Mesa, AZ at Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 29: Los Angeles, CA at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

Nov. 2: Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion

Nov. 4: Chicago, IL at Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 6: Saint Paul, MN at Myth Live Event Center

Nov. 8: Milwaukee, WI at Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 10: Denver, CO at Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 11: Salt Lake City, UT at The Saltair

Nov. 14: Sacramento, CA at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Nov. 17: Avila Beach, CA at Avila Beach Resort

Nov. 18: San Francisco, CA at TBA

Nov. 20: Denver, CO at Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 21: Vancouver, BC at TBA

Nov. 22: Seattle, WA at Washington Music Theatre