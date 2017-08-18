Kid Cudi is set to go on tour this year in support of his 'Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' album, and his string of concerts will kick off on September 30 for two months.
The 33-year-old musician - whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi - has announced he will be embarking on a new tour titled 'Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' later this year, to support his album of the same name, and the news was announced on his website Kidcudi.com.
The 'Day 'N' Nite' hitmaker's concerts will see him take to the stage at 27 different venues across America for two months.
The 'Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin' tour will kick off on September 30 this year in Philadelphia, and will come to a close in Seattle on November 22 after the rapper wows crowds at popular destinations including his hometown of Cleveland, as well as New York, Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles.
The upcoming gigs come shortly after the artist was checked into rehab at the end of last year for ''depression and suicidal urges'' because he felt he was a ''damaged human'', who struggles to leave the house on a daily basis or trust anyone because of his anxiety.
Speaking previously about his decision to enter into a facility, he said: ''Its been difficult for me to find the words to what Im about to share with you because I feel ashamed. Ashamed to be a leader and hero to so many while admitting I've been living a lie. It took me a while to get to this place of commitment, but it is something I have to do for myself, my family, my best friend/daughter and all of you, my fans.
''Yesterday I checked myself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges.
''I am not at peace. I haven't been since you've known me. If I didn't come here, I wouldve done something to myself. I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life.''
However, Kid Cudi has since graced the stage to perform at a few festivals over the past few months, and he has even been spotted with fellow rapper Kanye West, which has set tongues wagging the pair could be collaborating on a new track.
Kid Cudi's 'Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' Tour Dates are as follows;
Sept. 30: Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 1: Boston, MA at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Oct. 3: Wallingford, VT at Oakdale Theatre
Oct. 4: Toronto, ON - at Rebel
Oct. 6: New York, NY at Central Park Summerstage
Oct. 7: Cleveland, OH at Wolstein Center
Oct. 8: Washington, DC at Echostage
Oct. 11: Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater
Oct. 12: Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 14: Orlando, FLat Hard Rock Live Orlando
Oct. 15: Miami, FL at James L Knight Center
Oct. 17: New Orleans, LA at Mardi Gras World
Oct. 19: Houston, TX at Revention Music Centre
Oct. 22: Dallas, TX at The Bomb Factory
Oct. 28: Mesa, AZ at Mesa Amphitheatre
Oct. 29: Los Angeles, CA at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
Nov. 2: Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion
Nov. 4: Chicago, IL at Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 6: Saint Paul, MN at Myth Live Event Center
Nov. 8: Milwaukee, WI at Eagles Ballroom
Nov. 10: Denver, CO at Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 11: Salt Lake City, UT at The Saltair
Nov. 14: Sacramento, CA at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Nov. 17: Avila Beach, CA at Avila Beach Resort
Nov. 18: San Francisco, CA at TBA
Nov. 20: Denver, CO at Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 21: Vancouver, BC at TBA
Nov. 22: Seattle, WA at Washington Music Theatre
