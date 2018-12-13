Rap star Kid Cudi has admitted he used to feel ''ashamed'' to speak about his mental health struggles.
The 34-year-old rap star - who checked himself into rehab in 2016 for depression and suicidal urges - has opened up about his personal experiences with mental health problems during an upcoming episode of Facebook Watch's 'Red Table Talk'.
Speaking to Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Willow Smith in a clip obtained by People, Cudi explained: ''I was really good at keeping my troubles hidden ... even from my friends.
''I really was good with that. And it's scary because you hear people say, 'I had no clue.'''
Willow, 18, agreed with Cudi, acknowledging that it can be tough to discuss such an emotive issue with loved ones.
She said: ''They feel like, 'I want to be your friend, I want to be there for you.' Dang, I was going through all of this and I was so unaware.
''That makes them feel like, 'I'm not really doing my job as a friend.'''
Meanwhile, Cudi previously revealed that expressing himself creatively has helped him to cope with his mental health issues.
Speaking earlier in 2018, the rapper - who has collaborated with the likes of Kanye West and Jay-Z - shared: ''I'm just creating a lot, with more love in my heart for what I'm doing and for myself.
''Living a healthy life, keeping my family around and staying on a mission, which is making music that means something.
''I'm focusing on my art again and throwing myself back into it and wanting to write something with more of a positive outlook on things, because I've written the dark so well for so long.
''I wanted to bring the opposite of that, you know? I'm at a place where I was able to do that.''
