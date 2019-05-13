Kid Cudi has announced he is launching a collection with Adidas Originals which is expected to drop towards the end of the year.
The 'Surfin'' rapper has teamed up with the sportswear giant to launch a range of top secret sneakers.
He announced the collaboration with his 1.1 million Instagram followers by uploading an abstract illustration of a blue-skinned woman's head with an apparent burning moon inside it, set against a pink backdrop, along with the caption ''@adidasoriginals''.
At the bottom of the image was the website address adidas.com/kidcudi but no other information.
If you visit the website there is a sign-up page where you can list your details to be one of the first to get notified for when the collaboration goes live.
Adidas has confirmed that the collaboration will feature an assortment of footwear and apparel pieces and, according to Footwear News, the graphic that Kid shared will be on all of the Kid Cudi x Adidas merchandise.
The line is expected to be released towards the end of the year.
Kid and Adidas first worked together on the TRESC Run sneaker last year.
The 35-year-old musician was one of six stars to be part of the Asterisk Collective - a platform that empowers creative partners to impact communities all over the world in a positive way through their own initiatives and was launched by Adidas in December.
