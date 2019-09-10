Kid Cudi says he and Kanye West are set to hit the studio to work on a follow-up to their joint LP 'Kids See Ghosts'.

The pair teamed up on the ''spiritual'' record last year and the 'Day 'N' Nite' rapper has teased that there is more to come from the project.

Cudi also admitted he finds it ''kinda weird'' because he didn't know whether the 'Flashing Lights' rapper was ''serious'' about collaborating at first.

He told Complex magazine: ''Kanye already told me he wants to start working on the second one.

''It's kinda weird, 'cause with the first album, I didn't know how serious he was about making a collab album with me.''

But he soon realised the outspoken star was very into the project.

Cudi continued: ''He had mentioned it, but I thought it was just a good idea he had in the moment.

''But then he kept bringing it up and kept having me come to his house, listen to music, and work on beats, so I was like, 'Wow, he's really into this.'''

The record was one of five that came out of the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker's 'Wyoming sessions', which also saw him produce his LP 'ye', Pusha T's 'Daytona', Nas' 'Nasir' and Teyana Taylor's 'KTSE'.

Cudi previously revealed that he made a conscious decision to adopt a more upbeat tone on 'Kids See Ghosts'.

He shared: ''I chose to write the light.

''Me and Kanye both agreed that we wanted to create a spiritual album.

''I know kids are used to hearing me talk about darkness, but I'm living in the light now.''

Meanwhile, the pair's live show in support of the record hit the headlines after Lorde accused Kanye of ''stealing'' her production ideas.

The 'Royals' hitmaker commented on part of the duo's collaborative show at Camp Flog Gnaw festival, which saw them performing in a suspended perspex box.

Noting she did something very similar for her festival run last year, she wrote on Instagram: ''I'm proud of the work I do, and it's flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves.

''But don't steal - not from women or anyone else - not in 2018 or ever.''

However, Es Devlin - who designed Lorde's floating box on her 'Melodrama World Tour' - insisted they did not pinch the idea as it's been around for some time.

She said: ''The idea of a floating glass box of course is not in any way new and the geometry precedes all of us.

''The form finds another layer of resonance in each new context.

''I did not design the recent Kids See Ghosts performance: I worked with Lorde on the design for her Coachella performance : I admire both and see no imitation at work here: I think the more interesting point is that both artists, responding to our dis-jointed times, are being drawn to this gesture of the fragile floating room: the world un-moored from gravity : where the rules of civilisation and identity as we have known them may soon no longer apply. (sic)''