Kian Egan wants to create his own boy band who he could lead to the top of the charts like his old group Westlife and says he would want to team up with his friend and former manager Louis Walsh to launch the project.
The 38-year-old former Westlife singer wants to use all his years of experience from his time spent in the band - made up of Nicky Byrne, 39, Mark Feehily, 37, and Shane Filan, 38 - to start a new pop group because he ''knows what it takes'' to be successful after spending 14 years at the top of the charts with the group.
And Kian - who released solo LP 'Home' in 2014 - would like to work with his former manager and friend Louis Walsh on his pet project.
Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I'd absolutely love to put together my own boy band, without a doubt. Doing what I do (being a pop star) there's a shelf life. Luckily, I've managed to outlast my shelf life, you know, between Westlife lasting 14 years and having my own solo record these are all things that I never expected to happen ... I would like definitely like to work with Louis Walsh on it. I think it will all depend on where Louis' head is at the time and what's going on there.''
'The Voice Ireland' coach - who is married to actress Jodi Albert - thinks his work with Louis, 65, and 'X Factor' boss Simon Cowell would prove to be invaluable when creating his own band.
He said: ''I know what it takes to make a band successful but that's not to say that I'd be able to do it, but yeah I think I'll hit a certain point in life and think that's the next thing to do.''
