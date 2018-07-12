Khloe Kardashian's daughter True bonded with her cousins at a baby class.

The little girl - who Khloe welcomed with her partner Tristan three months ago - enjoyed bonding with Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope and a number of other children at the class.

Khloe posted a clip from the baby class on her Snapchat account and simply captioned it: ''Baby class is popping.''

Khloe previously revealed that she is absolutely loving motherhood.

Asked by a fan how she is coping with motherhood, she wrote on Twitter: ''Honestly it's amazing! Of course it's an adjustment but it's so beautiful! Sometimes I don't know what day it is or I don't get a shower LOL but she is finally on a great sleep schedule so I get adult time which is awesome! (sic)''

Khloe recently broke her silence on staying with Tristan after he was alleged seen seemingly kissing another woman just days before his partner Khloé gave birth.

A fan, who goes by the name ''Queen Persia'', tweeted: ''I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I'm so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it's time to walk the walk, she's a hypocrite. (sic)''

And Khloe swiftly replied: ''Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations. (sic)''