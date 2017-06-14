Khloe Kardashian has been told her father Robert Kardashian died when his family weren't around to protect them.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is the latest guest to join 21-year-old clairvoyant Tyler Henry on his show 'Hollywood Medium', and on Wednesday (14.06.17) night's episode he can be seen connecting with the attorney, who tragically passed away from cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.

In a preview clip, Tyler says: ''There's a feeling of like, 'I don't want you to be there when I'm actually passing away.

''It's like, 'For your sake I want you to just not have that in your memory.'''

Tyler says that Robert was holding out until Khloe and her siblings Kim Kardashian West, 36, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Rob Kardashian, 30, weren't by his side to pass on with the ''intention'' of leaving them with only nice memories of their father.

He added: ''And there's a feeling when this comes through that he actually would've timed his passing.

''The feeling is that he was holding on and he was waiting and that would've been done with purpose and with intention.''

Khloe's step-sister Kylie Jenner, 19, was watching as the reading took place from another room and felt it married up.

She says: ''That's interesting because he passed when they weren't there I think.''

The 'Revenge Body' star also revealed that Robert had arranged to see his mum and dad and his children before he died.

She says: ''His parents' didn't know he was dying. He just kept it a secret so he wanted them to come and see him and he wanted to say goodbye to them and say goodbye to all of us. And then after everyone left he ended up passing away.''

Tyler claimed the contact with Robert was possible because Khloe, 32, was holding an old monkey toy, which belonged to him and was mentioned when the blonde beauty's mother Kris Jenner, 61, had her very own session with the medium in 2013.

The full episode of 'Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry' airs on E! from 8pm.