Khloe Kardashian has hit back at critics who blasted her for working out at six months pregnant.

The 33-year-old reality TV star recently confirmed that she and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby together but she was upset when some fans slammed her for continuing to exercise as she moves into her third trimester.

Khloe took to Twitter to share an article from fitpregnancy.com with the title '33 reasons to exercise now'.

She wrote: ''For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden. But MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s**t (sic).''

Apart from dealing with criticism on social media, Khloe has had a ''pleasant pregnancy'' so far without any bouts of illness or morning sickness.

Speaking previously about how she is coping, a source said: ''Khloe has not had any morning sickness or had any less than pleasant pregnancy symptoms.''

Khloe and her 26-year-old boyfriend set tongues wagging they were expecting a baby together in September this year, but it was only last week, Khloe publicly announced the exciting news.

Alongside a photograph of her bump on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! (sic)''