Khloe Kardashian wants her sister Kourtney to mark turning 40 by ''vomiting all over'' herself.

The 'Revenge Body' host has sent a funny early birthday message to her oldest sibling, who reaches the milestone age on April 18, and encouraged her to go all out with her celebrations.

She said in a video message: ''Happy birthday Kourt! I love you so much. You will always be the Jane to my Suzanne, the Reese's to my Pieces, the peanut butter to my jelly.

''I really can't imagine my life without you. I love you so much. I think you are one of the funniest people I know when you're actually paying attention at life. I love you, have the best time, and I hope you drink tequila until you vomit all over yourself and sleep in it, because you actually have done that a couple of times.''

Her sister, Kim Kardashian West, also appeared in the E! News video and spoke of how ''proud'' she is of her ''mentor'' - as well as also referencing their drunken nights together.

She said: ''Good Lordy, you're turning 40, Kourtney.

''I can't even believe this is how old you are.

''When I think of you and your birthday, I think of dancing drunken nights in Mexico, so I can only imagine how big we're gonna do it up for your 40th birthday. I'm always so proud that you came before me, so I've always copied you and watched everything that you've done and followed in your footsteps. So, thank you for being the best sister, the best mentor and I love you. Happy birthday.''

The video ended with a message from Kourtney's former partner Scott Disick - the father of her children Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and four-year-old Reign - who praised his ex-girlfriend as a ''wonderful, wonderful'' mom.

Sitting beside Mason, Scott said: ''Happy birthday, Mom. Happy 40th. We wish you another happy 40 to come.''

Penelope could be heard saying off camera: ''She looks like a kid.''

Scott continued: ''Keep up the good work, and you look very young, P says.''

His daughter interrupted: ''You look like a one year old.''

Scott carried on with his message on behalf of the kids and said: ''We love you so much. We appreciate everything you do and do for us. And you are a wonderful, wonderful mom. We want to see you get older and shrink and get smaller.''

But Mason objected: ''I don't want her to get shrink!''

Scott concluded: ''Anyway, we love you very much. Everything is awesome about you, mom. We love you very much. Happy 40th.''

Mason ageed: ''Facts!''