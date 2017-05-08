Khloe Kardashian believes her sister Kourtney leads Scott Disick on.

The 38-year-old TV star split from Scott in 2015, but Khloe thinks her sibling has unfairly led him to think that they could rekindle their romance by subsequently remaining so close to her ex-boyfriend.

Speaking during an episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Khloe told her sister Kim: ''They're not together but she leads him on. Going to Aspen together through New Years is strange. I said 'you're giving him false hope. I understand why he thinks you guys are together. I think you're together'.''

Scott is the father of Kourtney's three children - Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two - and has been open about his desire to be reunited with the brunette beauty.

In fact, Scott told Kourtney during a family vacation in Costa Rica in January that he felt frustrated by their dynamic.

He admitted: ''We get to spend all these amazing moments together with our kids, but then at night where you'd want to have the other side of the relationship we don't have just frustrates me and makes me sad.''

Scott stayed in a hotel in Costa Rica, while Kourtney was staying at the family villa, with the 33-year-old star admitting it was too painful for him to sleep under the same roof as his ex-girlfriend.

He shared: ''I only really get lonely and start to annoy myself more that the girl I used to be with is down the hallway and I'm not sleeping with her, what has my life come to?

''I don't really feel like there's any reason for me to sleep under the same roof.''

But Kourtney - who is rumoured to be currently dating Younes Bendjima - told Scott that there's no chance of them getting back together, saying: ''It ain't happening.''