Khloe Kardashian wants to get her daughter baptised.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was noticeably absent when her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West took their children to receive a blessing inside the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia, recently but she's adamant she will do the same for 20-month-old True at some point.

Speaking on Tuesday's (05.11.19) episode of 'The Real', the 35-year-old beauty said the reason she didn't go to Armenia was because she felt like True was ''too young.''

She added: ''But I definitely want to baptise her -- I just don't know when. I want it to just be the right time and the right place.''

It's not known whether Khloe will want her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - who is the father of True - present when she does decide to get her little one baptised.

The brunette beauty was left heartbroken earlier this year when Tristan was caught kissing Khloe's family friend Jordyn Woods behind her back, but she's adamant she will never allow her hurt to come between her ex-lover and her daughter.

She said recently: ''It's hard, it's not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that.''

Khloe credits her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardsahian - who passed away in 2009 - for teaching her how to co-parent, as she says they were ''incredible'' at splitting parenting duties.

She explained: ''I attest that to my parents, [who] were incredible co-parenters, from what I know. My mum and my dad, I'm sure, fought all the time, not around us.''