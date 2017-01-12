Khloé Kardashian would ''rather gain 10lbs'' than eat pork.

Despite transforming her body and shedding 35lbs in weight through sheer exercise and healthy eating the 32-year-old reality TV star would opt to fatten up before she'd ever eat meat from a pig.

Asked what she'd do out of the two choices in a game of ''Would Rather'' on her app, the beauty insisted she'd ''only'' ever chow down on ''turkey bacon'' but never the traditional streaky slices of meat usually made from processed pork.

She added: ''I would for sure rather gain 10 pounds! I don't think I'll ever eat pork in my life.''

Elsewhere, the game turned to the subject of Khloé's famous sisters - comprised of Kim Kardashian West, 35, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, Kendall Jenner, 20, and Kylie Jenner, 19 - and she revealed she wouldn't be embarrassed if any of the women interrupted her during sex with her boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson.

She added: ''I mean I wouldn't necessarily want them to walk in on me but I wouldn't really care either way. It is what it is!''

Khloé's reality show 'Revenge Body' is out soon and she said the programme is inspired by her turning her stress in to a positive driving force in her life.

She said: '''Revenge Body' is inspired by my own personal journey, I was going through a difficult time going through my divorce and I started going to the gym as a place to clear my head and as a stress reliever, it was really the only place that I knew where to turn where no one would ask me a lot of questions.

''As a byproduct I started losing all this weight, there were so many people via social media saying how I'd inspired them, from taking something negative and turning it into a positive.''