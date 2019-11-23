Khloe Kardashian is ''worried'' about French Montana.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly concerned for her ex-boyfriend after he was rushed to hospital with cardiac issues.

A source told E! News: ''Khloe has been in touch with French. She heard the news and was concerned about him. She is still worried about him and hoping he gets some good news and they figure out what's going on.''

An ambulance was called to the 35-year-old rapper's Calabasas home on Thursday (21.11.19) when Montana started suffering from ''stomach pains, nausea and an elevated heart rate'', TMZ reports.

L.A. County Sheriff's deputies had actually been called to the house at 1.30pm over reports of a suspected robbery - which turned out to be a false alarm - but they were so concerned by French's condition that they summoned an ambulance to take him to hospital. He was quickly transported to a San Fernando Valley hospital, where he was treated with IV fluids.

Meanwhile, French previously insisted he had a ''dope relationship'' with ex Khloe and they've remained friends because they didn't end on bad terms.

He said: ''I feel like we had a real dope relationship - there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn't come back from.

''The love was real. When the love was like that, it's always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that's really hard to do, and I'm glad we've been able to do it.''

These health issues are the latest upset for French, who was sued in August over a ''vicious'' dog attack.

The rapper became the subject of a new lawsuit after Daniel Banuelos, who installed a security-camera system at French's Calabasas home, alleged that his German Shepherd Zane ''violently attacked and viciously'' bit him.