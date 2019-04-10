Khloe Kardashian is set to executive produce a new show called 'Twisted Love'.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is working on the six-part series for Investigation Discovery, which will be ready in 2020.

According to People magazine, the show is set to explore ''what happens when love and affection spiral into a twisted web of extreme obsession and jealousy.''

The log line for the show reads: ''Featuring poisoned passions, scandalous affairs, and real-life fatal attractions, each hour-long episode of 'Twisted Love' follows investigators as they dissect complicated relationships between spouses, friends and family members to answer the question: Who felt a love so strong it drove them to kill?''

Khloe, 34, announced the project on social media on Wednesday (10.04.19) and admitted the title of the show was ''ironic'' given she recently split with Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 11-month-old daughter True - after he allegedly cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods, but insisted the title was merely a coincidence.

She wrote: ''My TV show titles are very ironic LOL. These titles and TV shows have been in the works for years. 'Twisted Sisters' has been on air and is going into its second season.''

The new show comes as the second project Khloe has taken on as an executive producer, as she also works on a true-crime show called 'Twisted Sisters', which details the lives of sisters who work together to commit crimes or turn on each other.

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty recently opened up about struggling to deal with her break-up in the public eye, as she insisted her life is ''not just a TV show''.

She said: ''It just sucks it has to be so public. I'm not just a TV show.

''Like, this is my life... Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever.''