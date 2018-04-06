Khloe Kardashian is using regular drugstore products to stop herself from getting stretch marks during her pregnancy.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star maybe worth an estimated $40 million and is able to have her pick of the market's most luxury brands, but she swears by seven different oils and creams that can be bought in a pharmacy to keep her skin from being too badly damaged by her growing baby.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Khloe - who is expecting a child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson - shared her products of choice saying:

''A few of my tummy oils and lotions for my tummy. Yes it's a lot but I don't use them all at once. I use different ones throughout the day or every other day.''

The Good American founder included products such as Bio-Oil and Palmer's Cocoa Butter Tummy Butter as two of her favourite products to moisturise her ever-expanding bump and has previously praised the former product for its skin hydrating benefits.

Khloe, 33, said: ''I keep Bio-Oil in my shower and before I get out, I drench myself in it from head to toe.''

And the 'Revenge Body' star makes sure to remain active during her pregnancy and admits she hasn't experienced a lot of the body disadvantages because she exercises.

Writing on her app, she said: ''Whatever you do before you're pregnant, you're allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery. I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day ... I don't have swollen feet, I don't have a lot of these things because I'm staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up.''