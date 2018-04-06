Khloe Kardashian reveals her top products for maintaining glowing skin during her pregnancy with her first child and avoid dreaded stretch marks.
Khloe Kardashian is using regular drugstore products to stop herself from getting stretch marks during her pregnancy.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star maybe worth an estimated $40 million and is able to have her pick of the market's most luxury brands, but she swears by seven different oils and creams that can be bought in a pharmacy to keep her skin from being too badly damaged by her growing baby.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Khloe - who is expecting a child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson - shared her products of choice saying:
''A few of my tummy oils and lotions for my tummy. Yes it's a lot but I don't use them all at once. I use different ones throughout the day or every other day.''
The Good American founder included products such as Bio-Oil and Palmer's Cocoa Butter Tummy Butter as two of her favourite products to moisturise her ever-expanding bump and has previously praised the former product for its skin hydrating benefits.
Khloe, 33, said: ''I keep Bio-Oil in my shower and before I get out, I drench myself in it from head to toe.''
And the 'Revenge Body' star makes sure to remain active during her pregnancy and admits she hasn't experienced a lot of the body disadvantages because she exercises.
Writing on her app, she said: ''Whatever you do before you're pregnant, you're allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery. I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day ... I don't have swollen feet, I don't have a lot of these things because I'm staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up.''
