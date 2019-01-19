Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson won't get engaged ''any time soon''.

The 34-year-old reality star and the NBA player have been the subject of engagement rumours over recent months, but sources have now claimed they won't be progressing their relationship to the next level in the near future, because they want to focus on their nine-month-old daughter True.

A source said: ''Khloé and Tristan are really focused on doing what's best for [daughter] True. They are not going to get engaged anytime soon. The focus right now is on whatever is best for True.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is said to still be learning how to trust Tristan, 27, after he was caught on video getting close to another woman just days before the birth of their daughter.

The source added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in LA because True has so many family members and such a support system there.''

But despite wanting to focus on True, sources previously claimed the couple could be having a second child soon, because they believe another baby would bring them closer together.

A source said recently: ''Having True has changed Khloé's life. Khloé would love another baby and to give True a sibling. She always wanted to be a mom and it wouldn't be surprising if she got pregnant again.

''Though you might think having a new baby amid all this drama with Tristan would make things even harder for her, it was actually the opposite. True gave her something incredible to focus her love and energy on, and it helped her and Tristan stay bonded no matter what.''