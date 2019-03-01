Khloe Kardashian says she won't publicly diss her ex-partner Tristan Thompson for the sake of their daughter True, 10 months.
Khloe Kardashian refuses to publicly diss her ex Tristan Thompson.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star says she is handling her recent fall out with her former partner away from the spotlight for the sake of their daughter True, 10 months.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter.
''He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well (sic)''
Khloe's comments came after Jordyn Woods, who was seen kissing Tristan during a party a couple of weeks ago, spoke up about the incident during an episode of 'Red Table Talk'.
Jordyn - who is best friends with Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner - said she wishes she would have told Khloe ''the truth from the beginning'' and now wants to do the best for Khloe.
She shared: ''If I'd have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn't have happened ... I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloe]. I let her know I'm willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career.''
But Khloe was unimpressed with Jordyn's comments and took to social media to hit out at the 21-year-old model for ''lying'' and ''trying to save'' her own reputation.
She wrote: ''Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! (sic)''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.