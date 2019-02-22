Khloe Kardashian won't cut Tristan Thompson out of daughter's life.

The NBA star has been accused of cheating on Khloe with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner, but despite their romance being on the rocks, sources say she won't be restricting his access to their 10-month-old daughter True, because she isn't the kind of person who would ''seek revenge''.

An insider told People magazine: ''She's very good at compartmentalising and at the end of the day, she wants True to have a happy relationship with both of her parents. She's not one to seek revenge or hold onto negativity.''

The comments come after it was recently claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has realised she ''deserves better'' from her partner, after previously forgiving Tristan when he was unfaithful to her just days before the birth of their daughter.

A separate source said: ''Khloé is doing okay. She's still upset about what happened and talks about it a lot. But it really seems she is able to see what everyone else has been seeing for so long - that she was always too good for Tristan. She deserves so much better.''

And the 34-year-old star reportedly feels as though she ''did everything she could'' to keep their relationship intact, but now realises they are ''100 percent over''.

The insider added: ''It's amazing that she for so long was trying to keep her family together for True. It's been very challenging for her. But in the end, now that they are 100 percent over, Khloé feels like she did everything she could to be in a relationship with Tristan. Clearly, he doesn't care about his relationship with her.''

Now, Khloe is trying to create a ''loving healthy home'' for her daughter.

A second source said: ''She was deeply hurt by him [the first time] and basically kept him at arm's length. The only reason she was still seeing him was because of True. The fact that her family is breaking apart is a nightmare for her, but it's been a long time coming. They've been living separate lives.

''She can't trust Tristan, and she's known that for a long time. She's been focused on her daughter and creating a loving healthy home for her. She doesn't deserve this and she knows it.''