Khloe Kardashian will reportedly ''stick by'' Tristan Thompson until ''she can't take it anymore''.

The couple appeared to be in good spirits on Halloween (31.10.18), amid reports that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is still undecided about her future with the 27-year-old sportsman, as they dressed their baby daughter True in a series of sweet costumes.

And now a source has claimed the Good American owner plans to remain in a relationship with the NBA player and stand by him, despite their romance allegedly being on the rocks ever since he was accused of kissing another woman shortly before she gave birth to their little girl in April.

An insider told Us Weekly: ''People are underestimating how much she's willing to take for love.

''If Khloe is in love with someone or even connected to them in some way or another, she will stay until she physically and emotionally can't take it anymore.''

Tristan shared a picture of him with his girls and one of him holding baby True in the air as the family spent the spooky holiday in Cleveland together earlier this week.

On the first Instagram shot, he joked: ''Clearly I don't know where the camera lense is (sic)''

And the second was simply captioned: ''Happy Halloween.''

The 34-year-old reality TV star was recently spotted supporting Tristan at his basketball game in Cleveland, and insiders claimed she still isn't sure how long she wants to stay in the city with the sports star or whether she thinks her long-term future remains in Los Angeles.

A source said: ''Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True.

''Khloe isn't certain how long she will be in Cleveland and may fly back for her mom, Kris [Jenner's], birthday next week, but isn't sure. A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.''

The 'Revenge Body' star admitted it had been ''very hard'' to relive Tristan's alleged infidelity on her family's E! show.

A Twitter user recently posted: ''I feel so bad for @khloekardashian had to go through what Tristan did while filming #KUWTK. If I'm not wrong, next episode will be insane. You're so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn't be able to do it.(sic)''

And Khloe replied: ''Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it's life.(sic)''