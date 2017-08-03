Khloe Kardashian was set up on a ''blind date'' with her now-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been romancing the NBA star for just under a year and, although people began speculating that they were dating just weeks after they met, the brunette beauty has only just revealed to her famous family how the pair actually got together.

In a short promotional video of the upcoming 10th anniversary special of their E! reality TV show, the 33-year-old reality TV babe told the series' creator Ryan Seacrest during a sit-down interview that she and 26-year-old sportsman were set up and didn't know they were meeting one another.

The revelation came as a huge surprise to Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West - who is married to rapper Kanye West - and she demanded to know who set the pair up on their blind date.

A shocked Kim said in the clip: ''Really, who set you up?''

Khloe has made no secret of the fact she wants to take things slowly but it seems their relationship is going from strength-to-strength as they're reportedly keen to buy a second house together.

A source said recently: ''They live at Khloe's Calabasas house right now.

''He thinks the drive from Calabasas to Los Angeles is too far every day. When they go out in Los Angeles, they want a second house that's closer.''

An estate agent told an online publication that the couple reportedly looked at several properties at the beginning of last month, but are yet to put an offer in on any of them.

The loved-up pair will hit their one-year milestone in August and Khloe is ''just the happiest''.

And it looks like wedding bells could be on the horizon as the sportsman is keen to tie the knot with his girlfriend but he's adamant he won't be part of the ''Kardashian circus'' - but that sits well with Khloé as she is reluctant to make the mistakes she made during her first marriage to Lamar Odom.

A source said previously: ''He is willing to ride this Kardashian wave if Khloe promises to give him some distance from the TV show and her mum and sisters.

''Khloe told him she's learned her lessons from her disastrous marriage to Lamar, as well as seeing the negative effect on Kim's marriage - and on her mum.''