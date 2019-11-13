Khloe Kardashian wasn't ''surprised'' to find out Lamar Odom is engaged.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who was previously married to the basketball player - only wants the ''best'' for her former husband after he announced he is to marry his new girlfriend Sabrina Parr.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''She wants nothing but the best [for Lamar] but she isn't surprised by how quickly Lamar got engaged.''

Lamar announced the happy news on social mediam, after popping the question during a romantic dinner at Prime 112 Restaurant in Miami, Florida.

Lamar shared a photo of himself and Sabrina - who showed off her huge pear-cut diamond engagement ring - at the restaurant on his Instagram account and captioned the picture: ''Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr. (sic)''

Whilst the 32-year-old life coach also shared the news on her own account, showing followers a series of videos of her new jewellery, adding: ''I SAID YES!!!![ring and bride emojis]@lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina (sic)''

Lamar recently described his relationship with Sabrina as the ''most serious and committed'' he had ever been in and admitted he was ''tired'' of being asked about his ex-wives Khloe Kardashian and Lisa Morales - with whom he has 21-year-old daughter Destiny and 17-year-old son Lamar Jr. - because he's in a different phase of his life now.

Posting a picture of himself and Sabrina embracing, he wrote on Instagram: ''The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel everyday. Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I've ever been in with a woman. I'm tired of people asking me questions about my ex's based on old interviews and old comments! I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time. I was young, wasn't sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I'm at where I want to be at! (sic)''