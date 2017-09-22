Khloe Kardashian was told her ex-husband Lamar Odom had died after his 2015 hospitalisation.

The 33-year-old reality star put her divorce from the basketball player on hold after he was found unconscious in a brothel in Nevada, and Khloe has now revealed that when she was first told the news of his hospitalisation, she was informed that he had died, and has recalled how she was left ''screaming'' by the tragic news.

Speaking in a promo clip for the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' 10th anniversary special episode, Khloe said: ''On the plane, they said he died. Someone faked it. I was screaming. But to think, and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do, and then to know they're really alive ... it was too many emotions, I think, for any of us to handle.''

The speculation didn't only affect Khloe - who finalised her divorce from Lamar in 2016 - as her half-sister Kendall Jenner, 21, also admits she was ''sobbing'' when she received a text from sister Kim Kardashian West informing her of Lamar's suspected passing.

She said: ''I landed in London and the first text that popped into my phone was from Kim and it had said that Lamar passed away. And I immediately started sobbing on the plane. Then I got the next text came through, saying, 'OK, actually, he's OK, but he's not doing well.' So that's why I was so upset, because I wanted to be there to say goodbye.''

But 36-year-old Kim insists the miscommunication wasn't her fault, as someone had made a ''fake account'' to email her the false information.

She added: ''Someone made a fake account and emailed me with the wrong information.''