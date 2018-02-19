Khloe Kardashian was left unable to walk after experiencing pain during her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old reality star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and on Sunday's (25.02.18) episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian suggests she should call a doctor because she thinks it could be serious.

Speaking in a teaser for the show, Khloe says: ''Literally, I can't walk.''

And Kourtney adds: ''Can you text your doctor right now?''

It comes after Khloe admitted she has found sex ''uncomfortable'' since falling pregnant.

The 'Revenge Body' host, who is due to give birth in April, said that whilst some women find continuing to have sex whilst pregnant can be good for them, she can't think of anything worse.

Writing on her app, she said: ''I have always heard that women are extra horny when they're pregnant, but for me it's been interesting.

''In the beginning, sex was the same. As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting.''

Luckily for Khloe, 26-year-old Tristan has been an ''amazing'' support, and ''would never make [her] feel different in any way.''

She added: ''I'm sure it's uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too. Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure. Also, you can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless, LOL. But you just have to improvise and do the best you can. (sic)''

Khloe and Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian West - who has North, four, Saint, two, and four-week-old Chicago, who was born via a surrogate, with husband Kanye West - has been through complications during her pregnancies in the past, so it's no wonder the family are being cautious.

Khloe previously considered hiring a surrogate mother because she thought she would never get pregnant due to struggling with her fertility.

She said previously: ''I thought about surrogacy at one point, but then it just didn't cross my mind. When I got pregnant, I was just so surprised. ... I was just in shock, I think as much as everybody else was.''