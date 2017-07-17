Khloe Kardashian was a ''very naughty teenager''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admits she was a bit rebellious in her youth and used to steal her parents' cars and sneak out to go to parties.

She said: ''I was a very naughty teenager, so I have been grounded more times than I can remember. I used to sneak out in the middle of the night to go to parties.

''I stole my parents' cars when I was underage and got into a lot of trouble for that. I was very bad for no reason!''

However, when Khloe was caught, she was punished by her parents, who took her two forms of communication away from her and she was only allowed in certain rooms in the house.

She added in a post on her app: ''I was stripped of any cell phone, pager or two-way (those were our forms of communication at the time). I also had my own house line and that got cancelled, too. And, of course, I was restricted to being in only my bedroom or the kitchen.''

Meanwhile, Khloe could one day have to ground her own kids as it was previously claimed that she would love ''a big family'' with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

A source said at the time: ''She definitely wants a big family. She wants multiple kids! ... They'll almost certainly get engaged before the end of summer.''

And the brunette beauty is certainly ready to marry her beau.

Asked if she would accept his proposal if he got down on one knee right now, she gushed: ''Yes I would ... I have never been in this type of love ... I would love to have a family. We've talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it. It's not like, the clock is ticking. I feel in my soul it will happen.''