Khloe Kardashian has warned her Instagram followers to ''be aware of your words'' in a cryptic post.

The 34-year-old reality star - who recently split from NBA player Tristan Thompson after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods - has taken to the photo-sharing platform to encourage her followers to ''choose your words wisely''.

Alongside an image of herself looking at her phone, Khloe - who has a 10-month-old daughter called True with Tristan - wrote: '''Your perception of me is a reflection of you' Be aware of your words. What you say does matter. Become more aware of the negative things you think and say. What does it actually accomplish by criticizing somebody else?

''Do you have any concept of how positively it can change someone's day to receive a compliment or words of encouragement? Try to choose your words wisely. What you say to others says much more about you than it does about them. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Jordyn recently described her kiss with Tristan as a drunken mistake and a ''dumb move''.

She said: ''I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here'. That's my first step where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there.

''Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It's just - we're all together. We're in a group. Never once did we leave the public area to go to a bedroom, a bathroom - we're all in plain sight.

''It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out. I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.''