Khloe Kardashian wants to teach her daughter to feel ''beautiful'' without makeup.

The 34-year-old reality star has her eight-month old tot True with NBA player Tristan Thompson and she wants to instil self-confidence in her daughter so she feels happy in her own skin and realises that using beauty products should be for fun not a necessity.

Despite being very active on social media - with 83.8 million followers on Instagram - Khloe is also going to ensure that True is aware on the pitfalls of the medium.

Speaking to Refinery29, Khloe said: ''Social media is a gift and a curse, but I really want to make my daughter feel beautiful and teach her that makeup is fun but, at the end of the day, none of us need it. Let it just be something you enjoy.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' beauty also revealed that having a strong family support system has meant that she has never doubted herself even when the criticism of her weight and looks was at its worst.

And Khloe is ensuring that True knows that she always has the full support of her family no matter what happens in life.

She explained: ''No matter the criticism I've received in my life, I've never believed any of it because my family made me feel otherwise.

''I do affirmations with True every single day. She's only a few months old, but we stand in the mirror, and I say something to her reflection, and I pretend she's saying it back to herself.''

Meanwhile, Khloe along with her best friend Malika Haqq, 35, has created a ''limited edition'' collection with cosmetics brand 'BECCA' and she is thrilled that it will finally be available to buy in January.

She posted on Instagram: ''SURPRISE! Finally, I can reveal my secret project with my BFF @ForeverMalika! This is our very first Collab together and I'm so blessed to have this moment in time forever with my BFF!! We've partnered with @BECCAcosmetics to create the Limited Edition #BECCABFFs collection - the perfect product pairings to unlock your best glow. Drops 12.22 at BECCAcosmetics.com and @UltaBeauty! Available globally in January. Follow @BECCAcosmetics for a first look at product! #BECCAPartner (sic)''