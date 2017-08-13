Khloe Kardashian wants to get married again.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who was previously wed to Lamar Odom - admits her current relationship with Tristan Thompson, who she has been dating for almost a year, is the ''best'' she's ''ever been in'' and though she'd love to tie the knot again one day, she insists she isn't in a hurry to walk down the aisle.

She said: ''I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way. I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don't have a time frame.

''Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages.''

The 33-year-old beauty ''definitely'' wants to have children one day and thinks Tristan - who has eight-month-old son Prince with former girlfriend Jordan Craig - is a ''great dad'', but right now she wants to focus on having quality time with the 26-year-old basketball player.

She told You magazine: ''I definitely want a family, but I don't feel any pressure.

''Tristan is a great dad and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right. We're still in a new relationship and I love us having time together. Once you have kids you can't get back your non-kid years.

''My sisters and I bother my mum all the time, so I know it's not, like, 'When they're 18, you don't worry about them again.'

''You worry about your children for the rest of your life. The concern I have is raising little human beings in a world that's filled with such hate and terror. That seems very scary.''

Khloe believes the Christian faith she shares with Tristan has kept their relationship strong and will serve them well in the future.

She said: ''It's good to find someone who has the same belief system and morals as you because it makes things easy.

''Tristan and I are both Christians; we go to church, we pray, we're vocal about God and spirituality.

''A lot of my girlfriends get pregnant without talking about things such as religion with their significant others and then find they have different belief systems to them.''

And Khloe is thankful Tristan is so ''protective'' of her and makes her feel incredibly secure.

She said: ''My boyfriend is very protective of me. Feeling loved and validated and secure is a huge thing. Tristan is protective of my entire family, which is beautiful.

''And I love that everything we do is as a union. When he speaks, it's 'us' and 'we,' and that's important because it shows that you're sharing life.

''The best thing is that we're able to communicate about anything, and I think a lot of relationships don't flourish because people are afraid to voice their opinion, not wanting to rock the boat.''