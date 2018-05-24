Khloe Kardashian wants to fix her relationship with Tristan Thompson before they think about marriage.

Although the 33-year-old reality star - who gave birth to the couple's first daughter True six weeks ago - is said to want to tie the knot, she wants to focus on working on their problems after the basketball star was pictured seemingly getting close to another woman while she was pregnant.

A source told E! News: ''Of course she has always thought she would get married again and wanted that with Tristan, but any conversation or plans have been put to a halt and are not even a discussion.

''Now that she has made a decision to spend more time in Cleveland, Khloe and Tristan are trying to repair their relationship one day at a time.''

It was recently revealed that Khloe - who was previously married to Lamar Odom - is ''happier and happier every day'' and wants to marry Tristan one day.

A source said: ''She is doing great. She seems happier and happier every day ... She wants her family to be together ... He has been very apologetic. Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet.

''She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.''

Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West recently admitted she was ''rooting'' for the pair and hopes that they would reconcile.

She said: ''I'm always rooting for her. I'm always rooting for love. I'm always rooting for families.''