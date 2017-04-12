Khloe Kardashian is ready to marry Tristan Thompson.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star says she would accept the basketball star's proposal if he was to get down on one knee as she has ''never been in this type of love''.

Asked if she would accept if he proposed, she added: ''Yes I would ... I have never been in this type of love.''

And the 32-year-old television personality ''definitely'' wants to have children one day and believes Tristan - who already has three-month-old son Prince with his ex-partner - would be an ''impeccable father'' to her children.

She said: ''I would love to have a family. We've talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it. It's not like, the clock is ticking. I feel in my soul it will happen.''

And Khloe also opened up about her sister Kim Kardashian West's bravery and strength after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year.

She shared to the new issue of ES Magazine: ''I get really angry when people blame her for her robbery - I think that is the most irresponsible accusation. I don't care how little or how much you have, nobody deserves to be violated and robbed and assaulted and traumatised.

''I got very frustrated with that and [the suggestion that] 'oh this was scripted' or 'we planned it'. What is wrong with human beings? Kimberly is one of the strongest women I've ever met. We're not people who sit in sorrow if something bad happens and go, 'woe is me'. We take these experiences and try to help somebody else with them, or just make sure they don't happen again.''