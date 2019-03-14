Khloe Kardashian is trying to ''forget'' Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star split with the NBA player after it was alleged he kissed Jordyn Woods - who is the best friends of Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner - at a party last month, and in a new series of cryptic social media quotes, she has seemingly suggested she's ''missing'' her former beau.

One quote, posted to her Instagram story, read: ''There's really no shortcut to forgetting someone. You just have to endure missing them everyday until you don't anymore.''

Whilst another quote explained the importance of being a good person, and being there for others even when ''no-one was there for you''.

It read: ''Be the kind of person who isn't afraid to ask someone if they are okay twice if they say they are, but look like they aren't. Be the kind of person who smiles at people even if they don't smile back. Be the kind of person you wished for when no one was there for you ... Be that person because people like that are rarer than the rarest diamonds and gold.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has 11-month-old daughter True with Tristan - then posted a third quote, which urged people to check if those close to them are ''happy''.

The quote said: ''Everybody always asks if you have a career, if you're married, if you have children. As if life was some kind of grocery list. No one ever asks us if we're happy.''

Khloe's quotes come after she recently took to Twitter to place blame for the scandal on 28-year-old Tristan, after she had previously accused Jordyn, 21, of being at fault.

She wrote: ''This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time. ''What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)''