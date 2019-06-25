Khloe Kardashian is finding the ''beauty'' in life.

The 34-year-old reality star has acknowledged life is ''about ups and downs'' in the wake of her split from Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 14-month-old daughter True - after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a party earlier this year, and has said she's now trying to remind herself that ''life is great''.

She told E! News: ''Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned - obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen - but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system. Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it.''

Khloe's positive outlook comes after the cheating scandal was aired in full during the first part of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' two-part season finale over the weekend.

In the episode, Khloe branded Tristan as ''disgusting'' for locking lips with Jordyn - who is the best friend of Kylie Jenner - and claimed he tried to play on her emotions with the messages he sent in the aftermath.

She said: ''Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages.

''He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. I got my questions answered. ... Everyone left and Jordyn stayed. She was sitting on his lap on a chair, they were all over each other, they were handsy. They made out.

''It's disgusting. never understand the depths of this ... I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself.''

And she later told Scott Disick: ''He's like, 'I can't stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused.' He's doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I'm just allowed to say 'I'm going to kill myself' at any time? That's crazy.''

The 'Revenge Body' star admitted the kiss left her feeling ''heartbroken'' and humiliated.

She said: ''I feel like I'm so heartbroken. Right now, I don't feel much of anything. I'm in shock. This is a debilitating blow to my soul. It's so humiliating, it's hard. There are some days you just want to cry.''