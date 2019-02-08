Khloe Kardashian wants to be ''selfish'' and spend more time with her daughter.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star adores her little girl True so much and fumed at her sisters during a blazing row, where she insisted she'd happily be ''selfish'' to be with True.

In an argument with her siblings, as shown in a preview for the upcoming series of the E! reality show, she said: ''I can be selfish and spend all my time with me and my daughter. I don't even have to be here.''

Meanwhile, Khloe previously admitted her daughter has made her feel like she can ''do anything''.

She shared: ''My favourite part about being a mom, I mean it's so corny, but it's just like, no matter how tired you are, it's complete bliss, no matter what. I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, 'How am I gonna get through this day?' And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, 'OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this.' It's just the best, and the love that you get and that you also get to give and receive ... it's just, it's beautiful.''

The 34-year-old television personality admitted being a parent has given her a new perspective on life.

She added: ''It's so much more fun [to see the world through her eyes]. Our lives, they get busy and things get heavy, and then to see the innocence of a child, I just always [lighten up]. I think also motherhood just puts life into perspective and what's important to you. I think you just reevaluate things, like, 'I don't want to do that tonight.' And it's OK to say no, so I can spend time with my family.''