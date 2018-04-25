Khloe Kardashian wants to ''prioritise happiness''.

The 33-year-old reality star recently welcomed her first child, a daughter named True, into the world with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but after he was accused of having cheated on her in a recently surfaced video, she has taken to her blog to speak about the need for ''everlasting happiness''.

In a post which was dedicated to her siblings - sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, half-sister Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and brother Rob Kardashian - the 'Revenge Body' star wrote: ''I genuinely wish for all of my siblings that they find everlasting happiness in all that they do!

''Life is short, and at times, we put so many others before us, but one of our priorities should be our own happiness.

''Once you have that, it trickles down to everyone around us. I sincerely wish happiness and peace to my sisters and brother. (sic)''

The post - which was entitled 'My Wish for All of My Siblings' - didn't mention her current drama with her 27-year-old NBA star beau, but her call for happiness comes as it was recently claimed she was ''torn'' on whether or not to stick by his side in the wake of the allegations against him.

A source said: ''She's not in a bubble of denial. She knows what's going on and is still trying to process it, but so far, she's managed to move past it and look forward.

''Khloe is very settled in Cleveland right now and is planning on staying another few weeks to a month at least. Of course, that could change, especially since every day there seems to be more stories [coming] out about Tristan.''

Previously, it was claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star still ''loves'' the Cleveland Cavaliers player - who was supposedly seen leaning in for a kiss with a mystery woman - but is focusing her energy on their daughter.

An insider said: ''Khloe loves him deeply. He is the father of her child, but she feels betrayed and blindsided. Khloe's main focus is being a mother and figuring out what is best for True.''