Khloe Kardashian ''would love'' to have another baby with Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star was left heartbroken when video footage surfaced of her boyfriend Tristan getting close to another woman just days before the birth of their daughter True, now eight months, but since the pair worked through their problems, sources now say Khloe is thinking about expanding their brood.

An insider said: ''Having True has changed Khloé's life. Khloé would love another baby and to give True a sibling. She always wanted to be a mom and it wouldn't be surprising if she got pregnant again.''

In recent months, it has been claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star still isn't fully trusting of her 27-year-old beau following his cheating scandal, but sources believe another baby could bring them closer together.

The insider added to People magazine: ''Though you might think having a new baby amid all this drama with Tristan would make things even harder for her, it was actually the opposite. True gave her something incredible to focus her love and energy on, and it helped her and Tristan stay bonded no matter what.''

The news comes after it was recently revealed Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together, and their second via surrogate mother following the birth of daughter Chicago almost 12 months ago.

Kim - who also has North, five, and Saint, three, with Kanye - Khloe and their half sister Kylie, who gave birth to daughter Stormi in February, all welcomed children in 2018, and sources say the Kim's baby news has inspired her sisters to try for their second children.

A source said recently: ''Kim having another baby this year is heavily influencing her other sisters and their baby plans. They all loved being pregnant at the same time and everyone wants all of the kids to be close in age. Everyone jokes about having another round of 'triplets' all the time.''