Khloe Kardashian thinks about getting a nose job ''every day''.

The 34-year-old reality star has admitted she is tempted to go under the knife to make adjustments to her nose because she isn't happy with the way it looks, but insists that for now she disguises it with contouring because she's too ''scared'' to follow through with the procedure.

After posting a picture of herself on Instagram, many fans were curious about the size of her nose, with one asking: ''did she get her nose done or just really fleeky contouring (sic)''

To which Khloe - who gave birth to her daughter True, whom she has with Tristan Thompson, three months ago - replied: ''one day I think I'll get one because I think about it everyday. But I'm scared so for now it's all about contour (sic)''

Another fan then asked if the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star had ''done anything to her nose'' to make it look smaller, and the star revealed it was all the work of great make-up.

She wrote: ''great contouring!! We go overboard but my nose spread during pregnancy so I'm just waiting for it to go back lol (sic)''

This isn't the first time the 'Revenge Body' star has spoken about plastic surgery, as she dispelled rumours of having work done to her face in 2016 when she said she doesn't ''feel pressure'' to go under the knife.

She said at the time: ''I don't [feel pressure to get plastic surgery]. And I appreciate that I didn't succumb to what everyone has always said in the past, like, 'You gotta get a nose job, you gotta get a nose job.'

''If I felt like I wanted one, I would've. And if I want to do something, I'll totally do it - I don't care and I'll be the first one to say, 'Look what I just did! This is my doctor, let's do an interview with him and give me the free nose job!'''